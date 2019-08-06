Niger Republic officials seize 6 trucks of relief materials for Nigerian refugees

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:25 pm


Some Persons displaced by Boko Haram activities in UNCHR tent in Lake Chad region

Relief materials meant for Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic have been seized by the Nigeriens Douanes (Customs) stationed at Konni border.
The six trucks were heading to the refugees camp at Gidan Runji, Maradi state of Niger Republic when they were impounded.
The relief materials were being conveyed to the refugees by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) when the trucks were intercepted on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trucks left Nigeria through Illela border on their way to the beneficiaries who were victims of banditry attacks in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto state.
The victims relocated to Gidan Runji community in Maradi state after the attacks.
NAN Correspondent who is part of the mission reports that relevant authorisation from Niger Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs were duly obtained by Nigerian Consulate before the trucks left Nigeria.
The Nigerien Douanes in Konni, however, insisted that original waiver documents on the goods should be provided as NEMA officials only had photocopies of the papers.
When an official the of Nigerian Consulate showed up with the documents on Tuesday morning, the Douanes insisted that transit permission should also be presented.
The Consular official, Mr John Usman, along with NEMA Head of Operation in Sokoto, Mr Kofoworola Soleye and an official of Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Bashir Sokoto later consulted the Chairman of Konni district and presented the waiver permit documents.
In spite of Chairman’s intervention, the Douanes officials directed NEMA to pay 100, 000 CF which is equivalent to about N60, 000 to a private clearing agent to obtain another transit permit.

