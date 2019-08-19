Nigeria engages 89 new Foreign Service Officers

The Director of the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy, Dr Cyprian Heen, on Monday enjoined the academy’s new diplomat trainees to be prepared as Nigeria’s future ambassadors.

Heen gave the advice in Lagos at the assumption of the newly selected 89 Foreign Service Officers for the academy’s 24th Regular Course.

“Your coming to the academy marks the beginning of your Foreign Service career. After your successful graduation from here, you will be recognised as the ones in the shadow behind the powers that be in the global interplay.

“As diplomat trainees, you are the future of Nigeria, you should not be flippant in your actions.

“I urge you to remain focused and highly committed to your studies throughout your stay at the academy. You must demonstrate the determination to excel without compromise,’’ he said.

Heen said that the trainees would be exposed to structure and administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic and consular relations, protocol practice and other courses.

The director, who lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ effort at reducing the academy’s challenges, also identified the institution’s current problems to include irregular power supply and poor funding.

Mr Murtala Abdullahi, a trainee from Kebbi, expressed optimism that the Course would provide him the opportunity to learn how to become a selfless Nigerian Ambassador in the future.

“I am here to learn and be prepared to truly become a good Ambassador for Nigeria in the future.

“I will ensure that I put in my best time and make my time worthwhile,’’ he said.

Ms Barbara Young, another diplomat trainee from Cross River, said that she was already convinced that the course would prepare her to become an outstanding Nigerian representative in the future.

