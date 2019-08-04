Nigerian Doctor records breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment

A Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Oludare Folajimi Adeyemi, has made a major breakthrough in the treatment of the deadly prostrate cancer.

The breakthrough follows the recent discovery and testing of ‘Brachytherapy (implant) treatment for prostrate cancer, which is synonymous with men.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, the Oncologist who disclosed that the disease is the commonest cancer amongst men, noted that 1out of every 7 men are likely to develop the disease.

According to Dr. Adeyemi, “brachytherapy is a unique form of treating the disease, especially as the new treatment is not only affordable but also less time consuming.

“Although, there are other options of treating prostrate cancer, but the brachytherapy method is very unique, accurate and its offers high degree of cure to the patient with prostrate cancer, especially when it is done at the early stage of the disease.

“In this discovery of mine, what we do is to implant a radioactive inside the prostrate and right inside, the prostrate begins​ to release radiations which end up killing the cells. It damages what we call DNA and when DNA is damaged, the cells cannot actually produce any longer.

“Over 10 patients have benefited from this new discovery of mine and the beauty of the brachytherapy treatment method is that it is done one time and between two to three hours, you are done and the patient can go home,” he said.

The 2nd Vice President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Ofene Enang commended Dr. Adeyemi for the breakthrough in the treatment of prostrate cancer in Nigeria.

Dr. Enang who said that the NMA is at the forefront of canvassing for reversal of medical tourism in the country, described radiation brachytherapy as new form of therapy in the treatment of prostrate cancer.

Also speaking, a US-based Oncologist, Dr. Maghari, Rachid, described the breakthrough as a blessing to Nigerians.

He added that it will discourage the idea of going abroad for treatment.