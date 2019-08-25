Nigerian Singer Rema makes Obama’s summer playlist

Sunday, August 25, 2019 2:48 pm


L-R Rema and Barack Obama (Source: IG)

Mavin record’s signeee, Rema made Barack Obama’s 2019 Sure Playlist with his song, ‘Iron Man’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former US President shared the list on his twitter handle @BarackObama on Saturday.

He shared a list of 44 songs he and his wife, Michelle were bopping to this summer and Rema was number 42.

He wrote, “With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy.”

Other international stars on the playlist include Drake, who occupies No 1, Jay Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Frank Sinatra, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Robin Thicke amongst others.

Rema is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afro beats singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist and a model currently signed by both Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and D’Prince’s Jonzing World.

In June, he made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music

Rema was discovered by D’Prince in Benin City who said he saw “star value” in the young singer.

Rema’s prominent singles ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’ are currently topping charts around the world.

