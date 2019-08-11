NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorm for Monday

NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorm for Monday

Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:13 pm


Weather (NiMet)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted
thunderstorms and rains across the country on Monday.
NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy morning over Northern States with chances of thunderstorm in afternoon/evening period .
It forecast the day and night temperatures of the region to be 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius.
” For Central States, light rains are anticipated over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Jalingo and Jos in the morning.
“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected over the region with day and night temperatures expected to be 23 to 32 degree Celsius and17 to 25 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy morning are envisaged over Southern States with chances of light rain over Calabar.
The agency predicted moderate rains over the region during the afternoon/evening with day and night temperatures of 27 to 29 degree Celsius and 22 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

