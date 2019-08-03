NMA begins free medical treatment in Sokoto

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Sokoto State Chapter, has commenced free medical treatment of 5, 000 patients, during which 200 free surgeries would be performed.

Dr Sani Abubakar, the State NMA Chairman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at the flag off of the programme holding at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital Sokoto.

Abubakar said the free medical outreach scheduled for Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, was part of the association’s annual tradition of supporting the less privilege in the past 20 years.

He explained that the exercises used to target rural people to give them access to medical services at their door steps, which might be difficult for them in normal circumstances.

He said this year’s event was cited within Sokoto metropolis, principally targeted at women and children.

” No fewer than 5, 000 persons are targeted on the exercise, with surgeries to be conducted on 100 adults and 100 children.

” All medications are free as the association shouldered all responsibilities from laboratory tests, medical examinations, drugs and medicines as well as other consumables,” Abubakar said.

According to him, government is fully supporting the exercise as most doctors and other auxiliary workers being used were from government institutions while the venue of the exercise is also a facility owned by government.

He added that some groups and philanthropists have provided support in different capacities such provision of drugs, equipment and other logistics.

The Chairman urged people to access the services, stressing that specialists in all medical fields will be consulting patients.

” Working colleagues from pharmacists, laboratory workers and others are complementing our efforts through voluntary active participation in the exercise ” Abubakar said.

NAN reports that the medical outreach was flagged off by Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, who pledged to complement the efforts of the NMA.

Inname was represented by Dr Abdullahi Dangaladima.

The event was attended by the Medical Director of Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, Dr Lawal Bello, who was also former Chief Medical Director of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto.