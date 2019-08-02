NNPC, Turkey to strengthen trade relations

Friday, August 2, 2019 9:46 am


NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari


The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its desire to extend Nigeria’s trade relations with Turkey beyond crude oil.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this When the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr Melih Uluren, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ugahmadu, the spokesman for the Corporation, Kyari said that the Turkish national oil company has trade relations with NNPC.

He reiterated that the corporation would build on the existing trade relations with Turkish Petroleum.

“We are looking forward to greater cooperation between NNPC and Turkish Petroleum such that we find business in other areas like infrastructure development that both countries will be interested in promoting.”

Speaking earlier, Uluren said his country was eager to deepen economic ties with Nigeria.

He congratulated Mele Kyari on his appointment as NNPC GMD, stressing that his choice for the position was well thought-out as his reputation as an astute leader was well known in the diplomatic community

