Not My Business

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 5:21 pm


Niyi Osundare

They picked Akanni up one morning
Beat him soft like clay
And stuffed him down the belly
Of a waiting jeep.

    What business of mine is it
    So long they don’t take the yam
    From my savouring mouth?

They came one night
Booted the whole house awake
And dragged Danladi out,
Then off to a lengthy absence.

     What business of mine is it
     So long they don’t take the yam
     From my savouring mouth?

Chinwe went to work one day
Only to find her job was gone:
No query, no warning, no probe –
Just one neat sack for a stainless record.

     What business of mine is it
      So long they don’t take the yam
      From my savouring mouth?

And then one evening
As I sat down to eat my yam
A knock on the door froze my hungry hand.

The jeep was waiting on my bewildered lawn
Waiting, waiting in its usual silence.

• Professor Niyi Osundare wrote this poem during the General Sani Abacha years

