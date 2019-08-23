NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State decorated no fewer than 74 newly-promoted officers with new ranks on Friday in Akure.

Performing the decoration ceremony, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, State Commandant, NSCDC, said that the promotion was a yearly exercise to motivate and encourage the staff for better service delivery.

She stressed that the promotion would enable the officers to surmount security challenges in the country.

“For those who are not promoted now, it is not that they are not qualified but sometime, promotion is subject to availability of vacancies.

“You should not be discouraged or deterred but I want you to be rest assured that you will definitely get promoted soon.

“Another examination is coming up soon. Everybody cannot get promotion at the same time,” she said.

The commandant, therefore, urged the newly-promoted officers to see their promotion as higher responsibility and to be more diligent in their services to the nation.

“To the newly-promoted, the elevation is a call to higher responsibility. It is often said that the reward for hard work is more work.

“There is no better way to appreciate the Commandant-General than to be more diligent in your work,’’ the commandant said.

Two of the newly-promoted officers, Chief Superintendent of Corps Samuel Oladapo and Principal Inspector of Corps Okunoye Olutoye, appreciated the Commandant-General for counting them worthy to be among the promoted officers.

The duo appealed to their colleagues who did not get promoted to exercise patience and be more focused and dedicated to duty, saying their time would soon come.