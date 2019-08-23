NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo

NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo

Friday, August 23, 2019 2:43 pm


NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State decorated no fewer than 74 newly-promoted officers with new ranks on Friday in Akure.

Performing the decoration ceremony, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, State Commandant, NSCDC, said that the promotion was a yearly exercise to motivate and encourage the staff for better service delivery.

She stressed that the promotion would enable the officers to surmount security challenges in the country.

“For those who are not promoted now, it is not that they are not qualified but sometime, promotion is subject to availability of vacancies.

“You should not be discouraged or deterred but I want you to be rest assured that you will definitely get promoted soon.

“Another examination is coming up soon. Everybody cannot get promotion at the same time,” she said.

The commandant, therefore, urged the newly-promoted officers to see their promotion as higher responsibility and to be more diligent in their services to the nation.

“To the newly-promoted, the elevation is a call to higher responsibility. It is often said that the reward for hard work is more work.

“There is no better way to appreciate the Commandant-General than to be more diligent in your work,’’ the commandant said.

Two of the newly-promoted officers, Chief Superintendent of Corps Samuel Oladapo and Principal Inspector of Corps Okunoye Olutoye, appreciated the Commandant-General for counting them worthy to be among the promoted officers.

The duo appealed to their colleagues who did not get promoted to exercise patience and be more focused and dedicated to duty, saying their time would soon come.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Why we are partnering Niger government on ranch – CBN
    21 mins ago

    Deji of Akure Flags off Construction of FUTA’s School of Health and Health Technology
    36 mins ago

    Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student
    46 mins ago

    Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election
    1 hour ago

    There’s a Lot of Work Ahead of Us, Despite What We’ve Done- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and the battle against cancer in Lagos