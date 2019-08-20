NUC Approves 10 Post Graduate Programmes for Igbinedion University

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted approval for 10 new postgraduate programmes for Nigeria’s premier private University, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Regisrar of the University, Dr. Edwin Okoro, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, the state capital.

He said the programmes are in the engineering, arts and sciences facilities.

“The University is therefore set to immediately commence admission into the new programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year,” Okhoro said.

In a related development, the institution has trained recruited instructors for the Joint University Preliminary Education Board (JUPEB) programme.

The training includes teaching methodology, marking scheme, continuous assessment, amongst others.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.