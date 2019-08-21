Obaseki to partner ICPC to fight corrupt appointees, civil servants

Governor Obaseki congratulating Richard Edebiri

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has warned that his administration will partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to check corruption in the public and civil service.

This is as he vowed that public and civil servants found to be corrupt will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Obaseki gave the warning on Wednesday during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Richard Uyi Edebiri, as a commissioner in the state, after confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.

The Governor who presided over the weekly state Executive Council meeting in Government House, Benin City, maintained that government appointment is a call to service rather than an opportunity to make money.

He disclosed that the reports of corruption reaching his office are becoming worrisome.

He said; “This government is going to take the issue of corruption seriously and we are partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

“We are setting up a special team at both state and local government levels and the team will have the responsibility to ensure that corruption cases involving public servants; either members of EXCO, civil servants or local government employees will be taken seriously.”

He stressed that “any public servant caught in the act of corruption will be made to face the law. We will not only take disciplinary action but also prosecute those caught.

“The reports of corruption reaching my office are becoming worrisome. I have instructed the Secretary to the State Government to set up an anti-corruption team within the next week and also open public complaint boxes and encourage members of the public to feel free to send information about any official with corrupt tendencies or involved in corrupt act to the government.”

Addressing the new commissioner, Mr. Obaseki said: “I congratulate you for coming into public service at a young age and it will be a mistake to imagine that you want to come and make money at this age in government, you have a whole life ahead of you. I encourage you to see this as a call to service and commit yourself fully to the service of Edo State.”

In his response, Edebiri thanked the governor for the appointment and assured that he will discharge his duty diligently.