Obiano, Ortom, workers hail Ngige’s re-appointment

Sunday, August 25, 2019 8:39 pm


Labour Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige

Anambra governor Willie Obiano and his Benue counterpart Samuel Ortom have congratulated Dr Chris Ngige on his re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the labour ministry, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the duo, in separate letters they personally signed, described Ngige’s return to his old turf as “a vote of confidence”.

The statement quoted both governors as expressing delight at the development which they said should strengthen Obiano’s spirit of patriotism and zeal to deliver on national assignments.

It quoted Obiano as challenging Ngige to “fly the prestigious Anambra flag” in the discharge of his duties at the federal level”.

It also quoted Ortom as urging Ngige to deploy his experience into promoting industry harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has said that Ngige’s re-appointment was well deserved, “having diligently discharged his duties in the last four years in the labour ministry”.

“As strategic partners in the industrial relations arena, we can attest that your tenure witnessed relative industrial peace and harmony in the country,” the association said in a letter signed by Messrs Bobboi Kaigama and Alade Bashir Lawal, its National President and Secretary.

“Expectations are high that you will intervene in the ongoing protracted negotiation in respect of the consequential adjustment arising from the N30,000 monthly National Minimum Wage signed into law by the President in April,” the workers said.

