Ochanya: Family appeals to IGP for protection

Mr Ameh Ejekwonyilo, the elder brother of late Ochanya who was allegedly raped to death in October 2018, on Wednesday appealed to the Inspector-General Of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for protection from intimidation and threat to life.

Ejekwonyilo made the appeal during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the aim of the conference was to address issues regarding the prolong rape and eventual death of his 13 year-old old sister by Mr Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor.

“I had in the past told to the world about attempts to harass and intimidate my family by the family members of the Ogbujas and their in-laws.

“However, the recent harassment of one of my family members who is a key witness in the matter by political associates of Ogbuja and Ochiga families is disturbing to say the least.

“There has been consistent threat, bullying and harassment of my family which had been on even before the matter came into public consciousness.

“The most recent is on April 9 when one of the younger siblings of Ogbuja’s wife, Mr Inalegwu Ochiga publicly assaulted me and threatened to kill me in Makurdi.

“ I therefore call on the IGP, Mohammed Adamu to come to the aid our family; protect us from threat to life and constant intimidation,’’ Ejekwonyilo pleaded.

He said the question begging for answer is “Where is Victor Ogbuja.’’

According to him, since the death of his sister in October 2019, the Nigeria Police were unable to locate and arrest the second suspect Victor.

He added that the second suspect had not been declare wanted and put on the national and international watch list by the Police.

“We pray that the IGP immediately declare a manhunt for the arrest and prosecution of Victor Ogbuja.

“Also the IGP should please provide adequate security to guarantee our safety and that of the witnesses throughout the duration of the case.

“National and International Civil and Human Rights Organisations, UN and others should beam their searchlight on not only Ochanya’s case but other sex crimes in Nigeria.

“This will ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be manifestly served,’’ Ejekwonyilo said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the late Ochanya was a student of Federal Government Girls College Gboko in Benue.

However, Dr Ngozi Azodoh, President, Abuja Chapter of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Old Girls Association said the association was following up on the matter.

According to her, the death of Ochanya had made the association to start up a campaign titled “Speak up, Speak Out’’

“The campaign has encouraged molested girls to come out and speak about their experiences.

“On Ochanya issue, justice has been slow; we want to encourage those involve in prosecuting the matter to ensure that justice is done; it may not only be for her but for others to also believe that there is always justice for the molested.

“We thank the Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom for his show of concern on the issue.

“We would appreciate if the governor could issue a fiat to allow private solicitors to get involve in prosecuting the matter,’’ Azodoh said.

She appealed to the police to guarantee the safety of the family of the late students of FGGC.

Mr Lemmy Ughegbe, Executive Director of `Make A Difference Initiative’ said the frequent reports of abuse of minors has indicated that there is need to start sex education for minor from age of four.

“I want to call on the government of Benue to do more than what it is doing now.

“The recent story of a ten year old girl in Makurdi that was raped, impregnated and given birth is a pathetic one.

“This shows that the Benue government needs to more in the area of abuse of minors; However, all hands must be on deck to salvage this ugly situation,’’ Ughegbe said.