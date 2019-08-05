Ogun Assembly demands stewardship reports from suspended LGs, LCDAs Chairpersons

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Lawmakers in the Ogun State House of Assembly have demanded a compulsory report of stewardship from Local government and Local Government Development Area Councils suspended by them.

The lawmakers, in an interactive session with the suspended LGs and LGDCs chairpersons on Monday asked them to submit detailed report on their activities for the period between October 2016 to May, 2019 to the Assembly on or before Friday, August 16th, 2019.

The Assembly through its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs led by Hon. Jemili Akingbade, said that the reports are expected to include details of capital projects executed since assumption of office, the bidding processes of contracts awarded, revenue heads and full disclosure all revenues and expenditures for scrutiny by the lawmakers.

The House Committee Chairman in company of his colleagues assured the LG Chairmen of justice, fairness and equity in the examination of petitions against them, saying that the meeting was an avenue for the local government helmsmen to exonorate themselves of allegations levelled against them.

Akingbade added that the leadership of the Assembly would liase with the appropriate government agencies to ensure that the suspended chairmen has access to relevant records required to prepare their reports, adding that the Assembly would step up plans to resolve the issues concerning the suspended chairmen within three weeks.

In their remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri, Minority Leader Ganiyu Oyedeji and a member representing Abeokuta South I, Yusuf Adejojo as well as his Ijebu North- East, Abayomi Fasuwa, promised that the Assembly would ensure holistic consideration of the allegations bordering on misappropriation of fund and abuse of office levelled against the chairmen.

They hinted that the Assembly would come up with its findings based on the reports from the chairmen in response to the petitions earlier submitted to the 8th Legislature with a view to promoting accountability and transparency in the running of the councils.

In their separate submissions, the representative of the Chairmen from Ogun East, Barr Bayo Osikomaya and Kafaru Femi Felix; West, Mr. Obafemi Edun and Saheed Alagbe as well as that of Ogun Central Senatorial Districts, Taofeek Olabode and Mr Kunle Folarin, respectively appealed to the leadership of the Assembly to ensure speedy consideration of the issues raised as their tenure would lapse in October.