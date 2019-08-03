Ogun CP to lead rescue of kidnapped Redeemed church members

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun Commissioner of Police, Cp Bashir Makama will lead efforts to rescue five travelers that were kidnapped in the J4 part of the State on Wednesday.

While revealing this to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital, the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that four male and one female were abducted and taken to a forest in the area by the kidnappers.

He said, “On the 1st of August 2019, at about 3:30 pm, the Ogun state police command received an information that a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia line transport company was coming from the Eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos, on getting to J3 area of Ogbere, some hoodlums numbering about 10 suddenly came out of the forest and forcefully stopped the vehicle.

He gave the names of the kidnapped passengers as Chidioze Eluwa , Chiemela Iroha ,Okoro Ohowukwe , Ndubuizi Owuabueze , and Ibeleji Chidinma

The Police spokesperson further revealed that with operatives from the command’s tactical squads have located the hideout of the hoodlums, but they are trying to be tactical and professional in order not to jeopardize the lives of the victims.

“With the operation going on presently, we are rest assured that the victims will soon regain their freedom and the hoodlums will definitively be brought to book,” Oyeyemi said.