Ogun govt. promises conducive environment for business

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

As part of his bid to attract investments to his domain, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday assured chief executive officers and managing directors companies of the 31 companies that he will streamline the taxation system to facilitate ease of doing business in the state.

The governor, in his keynote address at the business dialogue noted that it is obvious that challenges facing humanity are becoming too large to be tackled by government alone.

He said, “What is so obvious now is that the challenges facing humanity as a whole are becoming too large to be tackled by government alone. Achievement of sustainable development depends on the partnership of both the public and private sector.

“Although, it may look like a new development plan to us in this clime, but it has become an entrenched global development agenda. We have seen the positive impact of the private sector on the economic development of nations.

“The innovative capacities, human resources, know-how and technological inputs are other known contributions of the private sector towards economic growth by bringing with it, opportunities in value creation. As a State and people, we cannot afford to be left behind, the governor said.

The governor boasted that Ogun is one of the fastest growing economy, not only in Nigeria, but the entire sub-Sahara African region and therefore it must put in place deliberate and pragmatic plans to ensure a symbolic relationship with its partners.

“We are irrevocably committed to giving Ogun State focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a Public-Private sector Partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State and all those who have made our dear State their home irrespective of their geographical location, gender, religious or political affiliations. You will therefore understand why we attach so much importance to this meeting.

“We also appreciate the fact that no government has a monopoly of the funds and other resources to engender a wholesome and sustainable development. We recognize that for the successful implementation of our Building our Future Together agenda in Ogun State, we have to collaborate and partner with other stakeholders, especially the Private Sector. It is my sincere belief that this forum provides us a viable platform for a robust engagement for more efficient and effective Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). This in turn will lead to more positive collaboration and partnership between Ogun State Government and the Private sector.

“My administration has introduced some reform initiatives that would help reduce bureaucratic bottleneck and improve ease of doing business in the State. I stated this at a parley with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Companies in Abeokuta while I listed some of the reforms to include the establishment of the State Enterprise Development Agency, to strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and boost their capacities.

“The Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency is also set up to provide a one stop shop and eliminate unnecessary delays in processing necessary documents. The Public Private Office have also been established to ensure that the State has a transparent and accessible template. Also the agency will assist in the facilitation of all available intervention funds from the Federal Government through, the Central Bank of Nigeria and monitor compliance with all requirements in order to achieve its objectives. As these MSMEs thrives, big industries will flourish.

“I called on Investors in the State to consider indigenes of the State for permanent employment or internship when siting their businesses in the State. A Bill on Local Content has been sent to the House of Assembly to that effect. Intimating the Investors of my administration’s enablers, I said good governance, through focused leadership, provision of good road network, to ease movement, provision of adequate security, digitalisation to enable the State make use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in its educational institutions as well as employment generation, would be vigorously pursued.

“The contract for the construction of Ijebu -Ode -Epe road has been awarded, just as the Ogun and Lagos governments have approached the Federal government for the take over of construction of Sagamu- Ogijo-Ikorodu, Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos roads. I decried the poor condition of roads in the industrial hubs. Hence the State Public Works Agency to be charged with the responsibility of fixing township and rural roads, has been established.

“Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency is to strengthen the MSMEs and boost their capacities as major producers of raw materials and off-takers of the big industries as distributors, wholesalers and retailers. The Agency will assist in the facilitation of all available intervention funds from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and monitor compliance with all requirements in order to achieve its objectives. As these MSMEs thrives, big industries will flourish.”

“As part of our agenda in promoting agriculture, we have reached advanced stage in “the Out grower scheme. Under the scheme, 10,000 of our youth will be provided with land that will be cleared for them by the Government. Let me assure you that the scheme is a win-win affair for Government, the people and our private investors. Our private investors too are going to reap bountiful fruits as Agriculture and Agro-Allied industries will be provided a ready pool of raw materials. This is another opening for public-private-partnership between our State and the private sector. We expect the private sector to be off-takers of the produce of the farmers.”