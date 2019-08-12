Ogun State Jubilates As Adeboye unveils ICU centre at RCCG Headquarters

By Daniels Ekugo

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye is yet again delivering on the commitment of the church to strengthen and support the health system in the country by commissioning another Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit at the RCCG Health Center, Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and its host communities in Ogun State.

The commissioning which is part of the cardinal focus of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) and in the fulfilment of its commitment “Help for the helpless, Hope for the hopeless, Food for the hungry, Strength for the weak” brings the total number of donated Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Units to 3 across the country.

Speaking at the event, Wife of the General Overseer of the RCCG Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, affirmed that access to quality health care for Nigerians is an absolute priority of RCCG as the church is passionate about saving lives and expanding the kingdom of God even by offering critical assistance in the health sector to better manage very serious health conditions which continues to claim lives of Nigerians as the country lacks necessary health care facilities.

On his part Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the RCCG while appreciating the state governor and everyone present at the event stressed the importance of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility arm as being what the lord Jesus Christ demands of the church and that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria. He believes that this ultra-modern ICU will prevent unnecessary deaths to the glory of God and many lives will be added to God’s kingdom.

The Ogun State Governor applauded the efforts of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and thanked Pastor Adeboye in particular for always taking the church’s Christian Social Responsibilities beyond the walls of the church to donate facilities like this Ultra-Modern ICU, funds and other necessities to different communities in the different countries where the church has its footprints thereby bringing succor to the people regardless of race, colour and religion.

The governor was delighted about the citing of this ultra-modern ICU in Ogun State and he expressed his gratitude to the leadership of His Love Foundation for also considering Ogun State in its choice, he was particularly happy about the location of the facility as he believes that it will help to save lots of lives that could be lost due to accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He called on other well-meaning organisations and individuals to support governmental efforts in making the state habitable for all irrespective of social class or religion.

He then called on the people of Ogun State to follow peace and continue to live harmoniously in love which is the bedrock of the charity works of the church and the message of Jesus Christ.

Earlier Pastor Iluyomade had highlighted the other intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which in his words are in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry. In his words, CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succor in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons.

Iluyomade further remarked that this Ultra-modern ICU is the largest of its kind in Nigeria, he said that the RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country which makes Nigerians spend over 3billion dollars annually on health-tourism seeking state of the art health facilities in countries like India and the UAE. He believes that with the commissioning of this ultra-modern ICU which is the third and the biggest in the series, following the donation of the first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Lagos in 2017 and the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau earlier this year in addition to several other projects executed over the years in the areas of education, skills acquisition and feeding over 60million people in the past one year, the church continues to live within its expectation as a church that truly understands its Christian social responsibilities; this he said is a confirmation of the broadness of mind and reach of the church.