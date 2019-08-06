Ojo-Lanre Warns Against Violence

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The organisers of local festivals and traditional events in Ekiti state have been enjoined to put in place mechanism that would checkmate any form of violent acts during their events.

The state Director General Council for Arts and Culture, Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre stated this while receiving the leaders of Ijo Olorisa Agbaye led by Oba Asiwaju Jamiu Adewale Eletu.

Ojo-Lanre said the state government would not encourage any form of violent stressing that the government would not hesitate to sanction any community, group or individual that foments trouble in the state.

The DG maintained that people should see festival as an avenue to promote peace, economic development and unity and not violence or fan embers of division among the people adding, “Local and foreign tourists would not come to event where violence take place and the government won’t be pleased with any community where such happens”.

Responding, Oba Eletu said that his organisation, which is a council of Orisa Worshippers is not violent in whatever form but committed to ensuring that peace reign in the society.

He sought collaboration with the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture for the Ife Festival the council is proposing to organize in August.

In another development, the President of Yem kem International, Dr Akintunde Ayeni promised to support and reinforce the cultural value programme of the Ekiti State Government.

Ayeni made this promise while receiving in his office, a delegation of the Ekiti State Council of Arts and Culture led by its Director-Gneral, Amb. Wale Ojo Lanre.

Dr Ayeni said, “I am highly impressed by the action of the Director-General, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre who is expected to sit in his office calling the shot but who now lead his team to see how we the stakeholders are faring. This is a sign that a responsive government is in the saddled in Ekiti State. Let me tell this August team that some of us who are in the arts and culture sector appreciate the smooth cultural and value revolution which Dr Kayode Fayemi has set in motion in this state which is being vigorously pursued in sequential order by the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture under the leadership of Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre. Dr Fayemi is working hard to prevent Ekiti from being a failed state because any state who failed to protect, promote, preserve and showcase his culture and values will fail and end up in ridicule”.

“Kindly study the nations that are working today and advancing in technology, economy and business, they are the nations that protect and promote their culture. Britain, Japan, China, the far East, America and Korea do not only promote and preserve their culture but striving hard to lord it over others while we in Nigeria are daily hidden and destroying our own culture. My sad and sore point is the fact that those who are supposed to be the protectors and guardians of our heritage, the traditional rulers have turned themselves to transmitters of foreign culture. Some of us who appreciate the efforts of Governor Fayemi is ready and willing to support his culture and value resuscitation and policy”, he concluded.

Earlier, Amb Ojo-Lanre said that his visit was to show appreciation for the commendable role Ayeni has been playing in the preservation of Yoruba culture and value particularly, his pathfinder’s role in the art of using natural plant and leave for medicinal purpose.