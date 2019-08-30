Olympic gold medallist, Lee Evans, in Wasimi, Nigeria, to train our athletes

By Segun Odegbami

A vision that I never thought would become reality is now unfolding before my very eyes. Yesterday, arguably the world’s greatest sprints teacher and coach, former World record holder, Lee Evans, arrived Wasimi Orile, to the campus of Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, SOCA, to start a program of athletes development in the school to complement the academy’s vision to be the best such sports and academics institution in the world.

Lee resumed his service (the school can never pay him what he is worth) in Wasimi with a session this morning with the youth summer campers that will round off their camp on Thursday.

It was a mutually beneficial, memorable and exciting exercise.

When the scholl resumes in September, Lee will be helping to design additional indigenous sports facilities, a unique curricular for the school’s sports development program, training courses for coaches and games masters in the area and Ogun State as a whole, discovering and placing young talented boys and girls in programs in the USA, and, taking SOCA to new heights that will make the school and Ogun State to become models of athletes’ and athletics development in the South West.

The training regimen will impact the various sports (football, tennis, basketball and athletics) in the school.

Ogun State grassroots sports development will never be the same again.

All hands are on deck to make Lee Evans’s stay in SOCA and Ogun State, the best experience for all the lucky boys and girls resuming in September in the academy.

Conceive it, believe it, and achieve it!