Ortom calls for unified Benue Forum in America

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged indigenes of the state living in America to create a united Benue forum where they can harness ideas to support their home state.Governor Ortom made the call today while addressing the 2019 Convention of Idoma Association in America taking place in New York.

He said the Benue forum would enable the various groups to brainstorm on ways of collaboration which would in turn benefit them better and their home state by extension.

He said he had made a similar call during the Mutual Union of Tiv in America, MUTA Convention a day earlier in Maryland and deemed it necessary to also raise the issue at the Idoma event.

He commended Idoma indigenes in the United States for the unity and cooperation they had exhibited over the years, urging them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Governor Ortom said there was the need for global efforts in tackling the current security challenge in Nigeria.

He restated the determination of his administration to guarantee the safety of Benue people through constant support to security agencies.

The Governor also assured delegates to the convention that the achievements recorded in education, agriculture, health and infrastructure in the state would be sustained, promising to do more.

In a paper presentation, the Senator representing Benue South, Senator Abba Moro described the security situation in Nigeria as disturbing, stating that urgent measures were needed to end the spate of violence in parts of the country.

Senator Moro gave assurance that the 9th National Assembly would make laws to ensure the security and general welfare of of Nigerians. He called on Idoma people in the diaspora to play a central role in supporting the economic growth of Zone C and Benue State in general.

Earlier, the President, Idoma Association, USA, Mr Ogbole Abu thanked Governor Ortom and other dignitaries for attending the convention, saying that the event was organised to address the economic and educational challenges facing its members and their people back home.