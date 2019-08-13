Osun to donate 20 vehicles to beef up security in South-West

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun said on Monday that the State Government would donate 20 vehicles, to fortify security in the South-West as agreed by governors in the geo-political zone last June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that governors in the South-West resolved to provide vehicles during their security summit at Ibadan two months ago, to tackle worsening security challenges, including the menace of deadly herdsmen and jihadists.

Oyetola made the announcement when he hosted reporters at his country home at Iragbiji community in Osun for Sallah.

The governor, who was speaking on the steps taken by his administration to secure and make life better for the people of the state, stated that governors in the South-West had agreed to donate 20 vehicles each to security operatives, to fortify security in the geo-political zone.

He said that other plans to fortify security and curb kidnapping and other criminalities were also underway and that the resolutions would be announced in due course.

Oyetola said that the Osun Government would also be deploying forest guards, to assist the police in apprehending criminals, using the forests as their hideouts.

The governor advised newsmen to be careful and to verify their stories before publishing, noting that stories on insecurity had the tendency to scare people away from the state.

According to him, the security challenges in the state are not as bad as being reported in the media, pleading with journalists to be partners in progress with his government.

He, however, thanked journalists for giving the state governorship election and post-election trials and other state activities, balanced and adequate coverage, acknowledging that the role of the media was critical to development.

Mr Kehinde Ayantunji, Chairman of the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in his thanked the governor for giving journalists recognition in the state.

Ayantunji assured the governor that the media would continue to give needed support to his administration.