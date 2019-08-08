Oyo Assembly Confirms 14 Commissioner-nominees, SUBEB Officials

Friday, August 9, 2019 12:34 am


Speaker, Oyo state House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly presided by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin yesterday screened and confirmed 14 commissioner-nominees sent to its by the state Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

The commissioner-designates are: the Former Speaker of the House, Hon Kehinde Ayoola, Hon Adeniyi Farinto, the only female nominee, Hon (Mrs) Funmilayo Orisadeyi and Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle, all are former lawmakers in the state, Chief Bayo Ojo, Dr Bashir Abiodun Bello, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Prof Dawud Sangodoyin, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi, Mr Raheem Abiodun Abdulraheem, Barr Seun Asamu, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Akinola Ojo.

The House also screened and confirmed the appointment of Dr Nureni Adeniran as the state Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, ande Mr Akeem Oladeji and Hon Dayo Ogungbenro were confirmed as full time members of the board.

After the confirmation, the Speaker said that the determination of Governor Makinde to transform the state is not in doubt going by the caliber of the commissioner-designates adding that virtually all the appointees are technocrats.

The commissioners-designates also took turn to assure that they would not disappoint the governor as well as the state.

