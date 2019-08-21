Oyo Christian Pilgrims Urged to Preserve Spiritual Rebirth

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Chairman of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Christian Wing, Bishop Ademola Moradeyo has urged Christian pilgrims in the state to continually cherish the spiritual rebirth inculcated while at Jerusalem.

The Clergy stated this while speaking at the thanksgiving service for Christians who went to Jerusalem in 2018 which held at the premises of the board, Total Garden, Ibadan, noting that many Christians easily forget the lessons they learnt at the Holy Land due to distractions and challenges of life which he said were inevitable in the journey of life.

He urged them to be focused by renewing their commitment to serve God and humanity and disallow issues of life to take away their love to advance in faith and service for the society.

According to him, “Christian Pilgrims who seek spiritual re-birth in the holy land need to develop passion to pray for the remedy of the ills confronting society as they come back from the Holy Land. I urge you to increase your nearness to your creator and imbibe the teachings acquired during your sojourn to the Holy Land. If you do this, you can boast within yourself that you have achieved spiritual growth”.

The Chairman commended the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board for organising the thanksgiving service to appreciate God for bringing back all pilgrims from the journey to the Holy Land stressing the need for pilgrims to also pray for growth and prosperity of the state.

He urged the returning pilgrims not to deviate from the purpose of the pilgrimage by engaging in activities capable of backsliding in faith and spiritual growth.