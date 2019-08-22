Oyo Govt. to Reform Judiciary, Revamp Moribund Companies

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State government has expressed its readiness to reform the judicial sector for the purpose of promoting equity and efficiency of the law court in dispensing justice to the people without favour or delay.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Oyo State, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo expressed the readiness of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to achieve this task within the shortest period of its assumption of office.

Oyewo stated this during an interactive session with journalists in his office shortly after an inaugural meeting with the management team of the ministry which took place at his office in Ibadan.

The Attorney General said priority will be placed on adherence to the observance of principle of law in order to change public perception about the judicial sector and at all times, the ministry of Justice would synergise with the legislative arms of government in the state to review the outdated laws of Oyo State for the benefit of all and sundry.

Oyewo stressed further that necessary steps would be taken to reduce the burden on the law courts and ensure that disputes before the courts enjoy quick hearings.

He said, “We are aware of the mandate before our ministry. We will work closely with all the ministries and key stakeholders like police to ensure that cases that come to court are given expeditious hearings. This is in concert with the programme of the current administration to see to the change of perspectives people have about the judicial system as predisposed to the wealthy instead of the general masses. The State government under Governor Seyi Makinde is ready to change the perception of the people that our law courts are up for sale to the highest bidder or will only favour the rich or affluent. Justice will henceforth be for all, no matter the class in the society”.

While reiterating the importance of digitisation in administration of justice, Oyewo affirmed that there was need to create a viable platform for proper rehabilitation of prisoners who were released through prerogative of mercy for them to turn a new leaf.

“We are going to come up with policies that the judiciary will focus on. For instance, non-custodial sentences policy and parole system for prisoners’ rehabilitation. An effective parole system will be introduced so that prisoners that were given prerogative of mercy did not go back to prison. This will be done in conjunction with the religious leaders, civil society and charity organisations”, he added.

Oyewo noted that the Ministry would work towards creating a law reform department in the ministry as well as a law reform commission in the state.

He admonished staff of the ministry to be proactive in discharge of duties and give their support to the programmes and policies of the present government for the success of all and sundry.

In another development, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, the executive Assistant on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership to Governor Seyi Makinde, has revealed that the state government is looking for corporate bodies and private investors capable of partnering with the state to revamp some of the moribund investment companies so as to boost its economy and provide employment opportunities for its youths.

Ogunwuyi stated this today after a tour to some of the abandoned companies in the State.

Among the locations visited by Ogunwuyi and his team from the State’s Bureau of Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership, BIPP/PPP, were the Pacesetter Asphalt and Quarry Plant, Ijaye, Ibadan, Agbowo Shopping Complex, opposite the University of Ibadan, UI, Nigeria Marble Mining Company, Igbeti, Eruwa Cashew Farm Plantation, Eruwa, Cashew Nuts Processing Company, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State Paper Mill Warehouse, Oluyole, Ibadan, Conpole Nigeria Ltd, Ibadan, Trans Motel, Jericho, Trans Wonderland, formerly Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan and some Manor Houses in notable areas in the State.

Ogunwuyi hinted that the state governor directed the bureau to embark on the assessment exercise as the state was in a hurry to bring in investors to partner the government towards bringing back the companies to what they used to be in the era of the old military administration and the late Chief Bola Ige.

He said, “This assessment exercise is as a result of a directive from the governor that we have to know their conditions so as to know how to shop for capable and efficient investors that can make a turn-around of these companies to yield profit for business, government revenue as well as provide multiple job opportunities. Most of these companies were created in the late 70s and early 80s by military administrations and the Bola Ige regime, but were later abandoned by successive governments till date. We cannot be paying lip service to the problem of low IGR and high unemployment when we have these assets wasting away. That is why the governor would rather partner with local and foreign investors to bring them back and have a new economic dawn in Oyo State”.

Makinde, while addressing audience at his inauguration on the 29th May at Liberty Stadium, assured the residents of his administration’s readiness to make a turn-around of the state’s commercial status by partnering with strong business interests within and outside the country to grow the state’s economy and boost its internally-generated revenue as well as provide jobs for its teeming youths.