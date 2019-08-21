Oyo-Ita in Presidential Villa, attends swearing-in of Ministers

The Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was reported to be on medical leave, on Wednesday was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to witness the swearing-in of Ministers-designate.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of Service, who was also reported to have submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam, was seen seated on her `traditional’ position at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa.

The head of service, who arrived the presidential villa shortly before the commencement of the inauguration of the ministers by the president, was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari

Oyo-Ita, who was listed as one of the speakers at the just concluded presidential retreat held between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event.

Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed her over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was earlier reappointed by the president, first took his oath of office during the inauguration of the Miniters.

The inauguration of the ministers-designate was ongoing as at the time of filing this report.