Oyo Poised to Access Over N2billion Education Funds

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has said that it is poised to do the needful to access N2,724,516,373.70 outstanding funds from Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC, stressing that this would assist the state fund education better as well as raising the bar of the sector in the state.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by a team from Universal Basic Education Board, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OyoSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran said the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure every grant for the promotion of Education in the state is accessed.

Stressing that government would ensure that OyoSUBEB benefits from every statutory funds at UBEC, Adeniran said if accessed, the funds would be channeled into the development of education in the State, thereby encouraging enrollment in public schools across the state.

He said the Board would also involve education stakeholders in addressing the menace of out-of-school children in the State.

Lamenting the increasing number of such children, Adeniran promised that the state government through the Board would involve all stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, parents and educationists to ensure an aggressive enrollment of these children in public schools.

The Chairman promised that 2018 UBEC/SUBEB Projects would not be sited based on political considerations, rather on needs of each school.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is committed to education in the State and he considers that basic education is pivotal to the development of the state. Therefore, politics will not be a yardstick in siting schools, rather, we would consider each school’s needs”, Dr. Adeniran said.

He further harped on Oyo State Government’s resolve to contribute its quota on promoting equitable and quality basic education in the state, and by extension in Nigeria.

Appealing to UBEC to support the state government in order to replicate the model schools, he said, “Oyo State Government will stick to replicating model schools in the State. This in turn will promote education in the state, we believe”.

Speaking earlier, the Director Administration and Supply, UBEC, Rt. Rev. Edwin Jarumai, who represented the commission’s governing board, urged the government to do the needful in accessing it’s outstanding funds.

He further commended the state government’s concerted efforts at completing various UBEC/SUBEB Projects across the State adding, “We went to some schools, and I must say we are impressed by the spate of work being done. We call on Oyo state Government to please do the needful to access all categories of fund with a view to promote basic education in the State. Oyo state Government has an unaccessed matching grant of N2,087,929,865.42 between 2005-2018, while the Special Needs Education grant, of N83, 128,293.98 budgeted within 2005-2019 is also pending. Likewise the State Government is expected to access an outstanding Teachers’ Professional Development fund of N553, 458, 211.30 allocated between year 2009-2018″.