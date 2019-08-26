Oyo pupils Emerge Winners at STAN National Competition

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State pupils have finally emerged Primary Schools category winner at the 60th national quiz competition organised by Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, STAN, held at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano, Kano State.

In the primary school quiz category, sub-divided into oral and written tests, Oyo State representatives, Miss Busura Busari, Master Fawaz Ibrahim, Master Toluwani Adeeko and Miss Bayaky Nadia, grossed a total of 129 points to emerge winners, beating Ondo State who clinched the second position with 113 points.

The pupils, chosen from Community Primary School, Ijokodo, Polytechnic Staff Primary school and Rhema Chapel Int’l schools, Ibadan, respectively, were subsequently rewarded with a trophy and N50, 000 cash prize.

The representatives of the state attested to how they studied hard before the competition to emerge overall winner, amongst other students.

Commending them on behalf of the state government, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran affirmed the present administration’s commitment and support to developing education in the state, promising that at the next competition, the state would clinch first in all categories.

“The contest will encourage our pupils to develop keen interest and acquire skills in not just quizzes, but also the field of technology,” he said.

Overwhelmed by the performance of the pupils, he charged the winners to see their exploits as an opportunity for better positions in the next competition, adding that the state government would provide every necessary facility that would launch them into advanced heights.

He also urged other pupils to be focused and never be distracted in their aspiration.

In another development, the state government inaugurated two full time board members of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OyoSUBEB. The Board members are Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro and Mr. Akeem Oladeji.

Addressing the new board members in Ibadan, after their inauguration, Adeniran charged them to make accountability their watchwords, saying that the present administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

He said the Board had a vital role to play in the development and promotion of education for an improved tomorrow of the State and Nigeria, at large stressing that while the Board has achieved significant results as soon as he assumed office as the chair, it is expected that the Board would attain better heights with their contribution to the Board’s affairs.

He said, “This is a clarion call to service and please be partners in progress. The state government requires your competency and wealth of experience to support the Board, giving strategic direction and ensuring attainment of the goals we are set to deliver”.

Speaking, Oladeji promised his dedication to service and support the current chairman of the board in transforming the basic education sector, vowing that the board would not disappoint the State.

Also, Ogungbenro, assured the government of his unalloyed support for the Board, promising to support the chairman in his efforts to turn the board around.