Oyo State Promises Gbagi Market Modern Facilities

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of the efforts of the Oyo State Government in creating conducive environment for businesses within the State to thrive, the present administration has revealed its plan in restoring Bola Ige International Business Complex, Gbagi, Ibadan back to international standard as provided in the master plan of the market.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after a stakeholders’ meeting held recently at the market between the market leaders and the task force committee set up by Governor Seyi Makinde to restructure the business complex.

The Chairman of the task force committee, Olusoji Oyewole in his briefing, assured the market men and women that the state government remained committed to providing them the basic facilities that would promote the economic activities in the market.

“The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engineer Seyi Makinde has deemed it fit to ensure that Bola Ige International Business Complex regains its lost age-long status as a major hub of wholesale textile materials, servicing both neighboring, far and distant States in Nigeria. The intention of the administration in setting up this task force is not to witch-hunt anyone in the market but rather towards seeking their cooperation and support for proper waste dumping of refuse, hygienic toilet facilities, large number of parking lots for convenience and easy access to the market as well as considerable open spaces in construction of approved buildings”.

He, however, urged the market community to keep to the environmental laws and town planning regulations of the State, noting that the market stood to benefit if commercial activities were carried out in clean and serene environment.

In his remarks, a representative of the elders’ forum in the market expressed appreciation to the state government and further pledged support of the market community towards the actualisation of restoring the market to international standard.

