Pastor builds estate for ex- sex workers, others in P/Harcourt

..My ambition is not to buy Jets, flashy cars but to use offerings, tithes to save the poor for Christ

…Give N1million to boost business of rehabilitated former sex worker abandoned by husband.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

In a clear departure from happenings across most pentecostal churches in Nigeria, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry,OPM, on 29, July, in Port Harcourt, commissioned one of the biggest estate in Nigeria specifically built for former sex workers and children rescued from baby trafficking syndicates.

The ‘free estate’ situated at Omokiri Play Ground, Aluu in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, was built in a tin a serene environment with free skill acquisition centres where the girls would be trained on hairdressing, tailoring, baking and others attached

The estate, which is made up of 72 one bedroom flats has a standby sound proof generator and other

facilities for comfortable living like running water free feeding, television sets to unwind, etc provided for the girls.

While commissioning the flats, Apostle Chinyere, popularly called “Daddy OPM”, reminded the people that his goal is not to build the biggest house or drive the best of cars, buy private jets, but to see that souls make it to heaven and beaten and battered people and societal misfits are given a helping hand, rehabilitated and won for Christ.

He said that his target on earth is to make sure that two billion souls make heaven and that is why he is doing everything possible, including rescuing girls selling their bodies for money.

Apostle Chibuzor noted that though there were more churches than schools, yet many children are still roaming about across Nigeria without opportunity for education.

He therefore enjoined every pastor to make it a point of duty to open free schools for the less privileged children and lend helping hands to the needy.

This is necessary, as according to him, church money is for God’s people and not for the Pastor’s enjoyment.

He argued that if every Pastor made conscious effort to use some part of the tithes and offerings coming into church to open free foundations, crime would be curbed and poverty reduced to the barest minimum in the country.

Most of those given free accomodation in the estate were sex workers who abandoned the trade after crusades by OPM in Casablanca Government Reservation Area, GRA, and the popular ‘Cool Breeze’ in the ghetto parts of Diobu axis of Port Harcourt and girls rescued from the busted baby factories.

They were very excited as they moved into the estate where they will not only not pay rent, but also enjoined free feeding, clothing, toiletries among others.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to journalists was a 15- year- old- girl that was rescued from a baby factory.

The church has already indicated its readiness to send her back to school so that her dream of completing her education can become a reality.

Some of the girls are gainfully employed in the OPM Free Hospital, others have shops and business places of their own, while the rest are going through various kinds of trainings.

In the estate not only the mothers were put into consideration, the babies were not left out.

For instance, provisions like baby beds, baby food, baby clothings and medications were made available for babies delivered by the pregnant girls rescued from baby selling syndicates and other sex workers.

A baby that was born by a mentally challenged woman was not left out in the welfare package and a baby of a woman who the General Overseer rescued from the clutch of a medical Doctor that seized her because she could not pay the hospital bills.

The bills were paid and the elated woman was reunited with her baby.

The church has also assumed responsibility for the education and general welfare of the children.

The OPM founder believes that offerings and tithes collected during church services should primarily be for the welfare of members and the less privileged members of the society.