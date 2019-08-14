Pay for Temporary Use of Road Setback – Oyo Govt. Orders

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Business organisations that built on the mandatory setbacks on major roads in Oyo State for temporary usage have been asked to pay for these spaces or have them taken over by the government.

The Executive chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, OYSIRS, Aremo John Adeleke stated this on Thursday August 14, 2019, saying the State administration was not happy with the attitude of most organisations using these spaces without financial obligations to the State despite as demanded by the Board of Internal Revenue, BIR.

Adeleke, who spoke with Journalists in his office shortly after an enforcement exercise under the Management of Public Space Scheme, MOPS, embarked upon by Oyo State Internal Revenue Services, OYSIRS, and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

He stated that for government to be able to provide amenities in the State, organisations and other business owners needed to remit taxes, levies and dues to the rightful place as their civic duties.

He said, “Setback in public place is government property and to use it, there should be payment for temporary use of such setback. Most organisations have taken this for granted for so long and that is what necessitated our action at this point. The focus of the first phase of the enforcement exercise is on the Banking Industry after that we will move to other sub-sectors. The government will recover the setback unless affected individuals do the needful. In the past, series of correspondence, pleas and stakeholders meeting with those concerned yielded no response. Also, the second phase will come soonest and will reach others that refused to comply with the payment option”.

While appreciating those that complied, Adeleke implored other business owners and individuals with outstanding taxes, levies, charges and fees to pay up so as to forestall drastic step against them.

Among areas covered during the exercise are Total Garden, Agodi and Bodija all within Ibadan metropolis.

