PDP suspends 5 LG chairmen, 9 others in Kebbi PDP suspends 5 LG chairmen, 9 others in Kebbi

He explained that the 14 PDP stalwarts had shown total disregard to the party constitution and its hierarchy.

Saidu also accused them of spreading lies and engaging in sustained campaign of calumny against leaders of the party to promote widespread disaffection among PDP members in the state.

He listed those affected by the suspensiont as Nuhu Goma, PDP chairman Zuru LGA; Aminu Sawwa, Chairman Argungu LGA; Abubakar Kudu, chairman Maiyam LGA; Bello Bunza, chairman Bunza LGA and Bello Gulmare, the party chairman of Gwandu LGA.

”Others are Zonal ex-officio, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo; Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi Central, Alhaji Abubakar Basse; Muhammadu Ruwa, Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi North, Isiyaku Dauda, and Udulu Manpower the acting State Legal Adviser.

”Also suspended are Yalli Jega, Zonal Women Leader Kebbi Central, Isah Gwandu, Assistant Treasurer and Joshua Bamaiyi,” he said.