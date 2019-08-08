Photo analysis: Buhari’s tooth-picking photo out of sync with the times

Photo analysis: Buhari’s tooth-picking photo out of sync with the times

Thursday, August 8, 2019 4:11 am


 

President Muhammadu Buhari, relaxing

By Odolaye Aremu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s image makers indeed tried! They sure did! 

If the country happens to be in half a decent shape, maybe we could fall for the attempt to sell this image as one of an incredible leader who works, eats, watches the daily news in the same place, and in his official work clothes. A man totally and entirely sold to, and consumed by his national work. A consummate nation builder. 

However this photo-op is a floppy job. And the individual that suggested this fluke ought to be fired! Nigerians are extremely divided and really angry! And the cognitive dissonance, as promoted by the essence of this image, won’t assuage the situation in a while. 

In a different time, a beautiful picture no doubt! But at the present time- Hell No!

