Pirates kidnap 3 Russian sailors off Cameroon’s coast

Pirates kidnap 3 Russian sailors off Cameroon’s coast

Friday, August 16, 2019 6:32 pm


pirates

Three Russian crew members of a cargo ship have been abducted by pirates near the port of Douala in southern Cameroon, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

The cargo ship “Marmalaita” belonging to the Danish company, Ultrabulk carrying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by unknown people on Thursday.

Altogether, eight crew members were kidnapped, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Embassy in Yaoundé, Cameroonian authorities and representatives of the ship-owner company are taking steps to clarify the incident, the statement said.

Russian diplomats are actively working with Cameroonian authorities and the ship-owner to facilitate the quick release of the Russian citizens, it said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Lawyer Docked For Allegedly Publishing Fake News About Edo University
    30 mins ago

    Bayelsa 2019: PDP to keep delegates in designated hotels
    1 hour ago

    Fulani Advocates Against Anti-grazing Bill
    2 hours ago

    El-Zakzaky plotted for assylum in India, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Why El-zakzaky was repatriated from India – FG
    2 hours ago

    FIFA Slams Life Ban on siasia, to pay $50,000 fine
    2 hours ago

    Breach of trust: Bricklayer bags 10 months jail term
    2 hours ago

    Kwara ex-govt officials may face trial over sales of govt property