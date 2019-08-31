Pixels Photography Launches Customer Loyalty Scheme

By Daniels Ekugo

Towards actualizing its vision of satisfying the needs of people in the photography industry by providing quality products in good time while bringing a new dimension to the way business is conducted in this part of the world, digital photography powerhouse, Pixels has announced the launch of its customer loyalty scheme aimed at rewarding all its teeming customers in the country.

In a press release issued to journalists at the company’s office in Ibadan, the Chief Executive Officer of Pixels Photography, Ms Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, said the company is committed to providing value for money to each of its customers and would be offering a unique loyalty card for patronage which offers customers discount on business.

“For us at Pixels Digital Photography, it’s about creating value for our customers. We are very passionate about what we do. Every customer that has walked through our door can attest to this. We deliver photographs that would not only keep the memory of the events but will also capture the savour, beauty and royalty of the activities, environment and guests.

“With the customer loyalty card, when customer transact business to the tune to NGN10,000, he or she is entitled to the card. The more they shoot, the more the point. You earn yourself a point which is 5% of your spend. This accumulates and when it reaches the worth of NGN20,000 we announce to you and you make a decision on what you want to enjoy with your bonus”, she said.

Pixels during its recently commemorated 16th anniversary launched a Wifi value add a facility for customers to enjoy unlimited Internet experience while at the company’s premises. Many customers also won lots of freebies as part of the celebration.

Pixels is a photography company with diverse product and service offerings events coverage, photo-documentary, studio photography, colour lab services, home services, photographic factory and photography training.

To benefit from the loyalty programme, customers can visit Pixels’ website www.pixelsng.com for update and other offerings of the company.