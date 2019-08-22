Police Academy selection examination to hold on Aug. 24

Police Academy selection examination to hold on Aug. 24

Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:05 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Selection Examination into the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, would hold on Aug. 24.

The Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said in a press statement on Thursday, that candidates in Kaduna centre, will sit for the examination at Police College, Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly applicants who applied for admission into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, that there will be Selection Examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Police College Kaduna,” Sabo said.

He said that applicants were expected to assemble at the examination venue by 7:00am unfailingly with their Examination Cards and JAMB Slip for clearance before they would be allowed into the examination halls.

“The applicants are equally warned to come along with their writing materials such as, Biro, Pencil, Eraser, as unnecessary excuses will not be tolerated during the exams.

“Also all applicants are warned to report early and conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

“They must also avoid examination malpractice as whoever is caught will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Sabo warned members of the public who are not part of the examination to stay away from the premises and examination halls.

