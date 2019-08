Adejoke Adeleye

The Police in Ogun State have arrested four members of the kidnap gang who abducted three people, including the son of a Chief Imam at Ode Omi in Ijebu waterside area during the celebration of last Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir.

Details of the arrest are still sketchy as at the time of filing in this story, but it was gathered that the suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning.

Details later