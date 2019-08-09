Police arrest man for ‘double’ murder in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun Police Command have arrested one Oladosu Nureni (A.k.a Otelee) over the murder of two persons in Iwoye village Ilaro Local Government of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect on the 27th of March, 2019 reportedly killed one Onifade Ajani with a dane gun for yet to be known reason, and while the community people were trying to apprehend him, he used the same dane gun to kill another person, identified as Olatunji Ayinla.

The suspect has been on the run since until 7th of August 2019 when the Police Area Commander, Chris Adeyeri, received an information that he was sighted at another village in the area.

The Area Commander consequently mobilized his men and stormed the village where the suspect was arrested at about 10:20pm.

Items recovered from him are; locally made gun, gun powder and assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Cp Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution