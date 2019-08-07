Police arrest man with pistol at Upper Iweka, Onitsha

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12:49 pm


The Police Command in Anambra said it had arrested an armed robbery suspect, Sunday Onyema, and recovered Police Barreta pistol from him at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.
A statement issued in Awka on Wednesday by Mr Haruna Mohammed, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said the arrest was made on Aug. 7.
Mohammed said that men of “Operation Puff-Adder on Aug. 7, 2019 at about 6.47 a.m. in conjunction with patrol team attached to operation Kpochapu caught one Sunday Onyema during a Stop and Search Operation.”
He said that the combined team intercepted a  bus with registration number UKP108ZU coming from Asaba while on Stop and Search duty at upper Iweka, Onitsha.
“After search, a Police Beretta pistol with breech number AO-4909Z, seven rounds of life ammunition, one expended ammunition and six different handsets were recovered from  Sunday Onyema,” he said.
Mohammed said the suspect was currently assisting the Police with useful information to aid investigation, adding that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.

