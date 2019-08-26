Police comb Enugu forests in search of kidnapped Perm Sec

Mr Sulaimon Balarabe, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, on Monday said that police operatives had been combing forests in Awgu axis of Enugu in search of kidnapped permanent secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Permanent Secretary in Enugu State Ministry of Lands, Mr Augustine Ude, was abducted on Sunday in Awgu axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

Sulaiman, who confirmed the abduction to NAN in Enugu on Monday, said that joint efforts were being carried out on it.

The commissioner said the command’s operatives, at various levels, had launched a serious manhunt for hoodlums in the area and environs.

He said that the command received a distress call on activities of armed robbers, who blocked a section of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, precisely in Awgu axis and before police patrol team could get there, they had moved away with the permanent secretary.

According to him, it is difficult to place policemen in each point of the road, while the hoodlums take advantage of the distance of the police points to perpetrate their crimes.

“Since yesterday till this moment, both the Area Commander of that axis of the state and other area commanders, including the Divisional Police Officers and their teams, have been combing the bushy areas of Awgu and its environs.

“We believe that they have not gone far since we have pinned down all areas in that axis.

“We will certainly rescue the permanent secretary and get the criminals behind the crime as well,’’ he said.

Sulaiman said that the command was also receiving tactical and aerial support from sister security agencies to ensure that the hoodlums, who were believed to be hiding within the radius of Awgu axis, would be apprehended.

“I am assuring law abiding residents of the state that all those disturbing the peace of the state will be apprehended,’’ he said.