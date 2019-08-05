Police foil attempt to hijack bus, kill 3 suspected kidnappers in Rivers

Kill three, arrest five, driver injured in gun duel.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Attempt by suspected kidnappers to hijack a Lagos bound 15-seater commercial around Rumuji, in Emohua Local Government area of East-West road of Rivers State was foiled by gallant Policemen on Monday morning.

Rivers State Police spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said that as soon as the kidnappers sighted the commercial bus, they started firing at it from the bush to force it to stop.

But some policemen who arrived at the scene engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, therefore, forcing the hoodlums to flee into the nearby bush.

However, it was gathered that the policemen chase the suspects into the bush and eventually, arrested three of them, while five others were arrested.

The arrested suspects are helping the police as they under are undergoing interrogation.

The Rivers Police Command Public Relations Officer said the Police had assisted the rest of Passengers to continue their journey to Lagos.

But the driver of the bus could not continue the journey because of the bullet wound he sustained during the crossfire between the Police and hoodlums.

Omoni said: “The kidnappers had emerged from the bush shot at the tyre of bus. Since launching of the “Operation Sting”,we very much on ground. We sighted them and they opened fire. We returned fire, killed three of them and arrested five who are helping us with investigation.

“We had to make alternative arrangements for the passengers to continue their journey to Lagos, while the driver who sustained minor injury was taken to the hospital

Our Correspondent reports that commercial buses have been hijacked on multiple occasions in the Emohua axis of the East-West road and passengers kidnapped for ransom.