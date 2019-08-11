Police foil bank robbery, arrest kingpin in Lagos

Sunday, August 11, 2019 5:21 pm


The Lagos State Police Command says it has  foiled an attempted bank robbery by a suspected  team of robbers  in Ejigbo area of the state and arrested its ring leader with his arms.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, stated this on Sunday in a statement.

Elkana said that on Aug. 9, at about 9.45a.m, the Ejigbo Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers on  motorcycles were operating outside Access Bank along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction at Ejigbo.

He said a patrol team was  deployed from the Ejigbo Police Station to reinforce the Mobile Policemen on guard duty at the bank  and the patrol team engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle.

“The armed robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe area where their ring leader was arrested after he had sustained  bullet wounds but others escaped.

“One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect. The sum of N250, 000 earlier snatched  from a female victim was recovered from him and handed over to her,” he said.

The image maker said that  the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had taken over the investigation, stressing that efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

Elkana also said in the statement  that a car snatching ring leader was arrested on Aug. 9, at about 2.310a.m by Anti Crime Patrol Team from the  Satellite Police Station.

He said that the police foiled an attempt by the syndicate to snatch a Peugeot 307 salon car at Mosalachi area of Mile 2 , along  the Lagos /Badagry Expressway.

The command’s spokesman said one Francis Abubakar, who was the ring leader of the gang was arrested, while one locally-made shotgun was recovered from him.

“The Peugeot 307 was recovered and handed over to the owner. SARS has taken over the case with a view to  apprehending other members of the gang.

“Investigation is ongoing while the  suspect will be charged to court,” Elkana said.

