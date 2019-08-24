Police hunt for suspect linked with rape, murder of housewife in Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command says a middle aged housewife, Mrs Bukola Olarewaju, who was found dead in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, was raped and strangulated to death by a neighbour.

DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the suspect fled after allegedly committing the act.

Ikechukwu said the medical examination that was conducted on the deceased’s remains at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) confirmed that she was raped before being strangled to death by her assailant.

“Medical examination confirmed the above (rape and strangulation) but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what actually led to that

“Apart from this, we saw condom and semen within the scene where the crime was committed, which also substantiated the fact that she was actually raped

“We were told that a man, who was a neighbour, actually did it and fled.

“We are yet to arrest the suspect but proper security arrangements have been made to ensure speedy arrest of the suspect,” he said.

Ikechukwu said the deceased’s husband had deposited the corpse at EKSUTH morgue while investigation was ongoing on the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olanrewaju, a mother of three, was allegedly raped and strangled at her house located in Olorunda area of the state capital by a tenant and commercial motorcyclist.

The suspected killer, who was said to be a tenant to the deceased, had fled the scene after allegedly committing the act.