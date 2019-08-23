Police in Enugu investigate death of woman in a farm

Police in Enugu investigate death of woman in a farm

Friday, August 23, 2019 9:42 am


Police

The Enugu State Police Command has directed for a full scale investigation into the alleged murder of a woman in her farm in Emene community near Enugu.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, gave the directive in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu in Enugu on Friday.

The commissioner said that a thorough investigation would establish what actually happened and persons involved as well as their motives among others.

“The Command is advising members of the public to continue to be law abiding and avoid anything that will truncate the existing peace and security in the state.

“Security operatives will leave no stone unturned towards unmasking those behind the dastardly act,’’ he said.
NAN reports that the corpse of the deceased woman had been deposited at the hospital mortuary of the Annunciation Hospital, Emena for autopsy.

It would be recalled that the mutilated corpse of Mrs Pat Ngwu, from Nchatancha axis of Emene community, was on Thursday found by a stream.

She went missing the previous day in her farm, which was her last known destination.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Imperatives of Reconciliation to APC and Nation Building: The Inconvenient Truth
    4 hours ago

    California to sue Trump over new migrant children detention policy
    4 hours ago

    U.S FBI indicts 80 Nigerians in massive fraud, money laundering conspiracy
    12 hours ago

    Woman alleges doctors at UPTH removed her womb without her consent
    13 hours ago

    Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers in Ogun
    13 hours ago

    NAF destroys insurgents’ logistics base, assembly area in Bula Bello, Borno
    13 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N769.52bn for July
    13 hours ago

    Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade