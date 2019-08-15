Police in Nasarawa arrest 130 suspected kidnappers, 40 cultists

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Nasarawa State, Mr Bola Longe, said on Thursday that the police in the state arrested 130 suspected kidnappers and 40 cultists from January to date.

Longe who disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia, said the fit was achieved due to the new strategy adopted by the command adding that most of the suspected cultists were from Mararaba/Karu axis.

The commissioner said that on assumption of duty as the head of the police in the state on January 2, he received briefs on black spots that were prone to kidnapping.

“I was informed that places like Toto, Nasarawa, Logo, Lafia towards Assakyo community, Agyaragu, Akwanga/Keffi roads were prone to kidnapping.

“I visited the entire state especially the black spots on assumption of duty in company of the Head of SARS and other management staff of the command for on-the-sport assessment.

“After the visit, we reviewed the security architecture in the state and came up with a new template towards curtailing the situation,” the commissioner said.

He disclosed that the activities of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ has also helped significantly in achieving the feat.

The commissioner called on victims of kidnapping and their families to desist from misleading the public by claiming to have paid ransom even when nothing was paid.

He urged them and other members of the public to cooperative with the police in order to curtail kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

