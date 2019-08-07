Police investigates alleged killing of man by its operative

The Police Command in Lagos has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ahmed Segun, 32, allegedly killed by a mobile policeman.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Elkana said Segun was allegedly killed by a mobile policeman when he and his friends forcefully tried to gain entrance into the company the policeman secured.

“On Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. the command received a distress call that some youths armed with dangerous weapons attacked a car stand at Council Area, Ikotun Road, Idimu and about to set the building ablaze.

“Police teams from Idimu and neighbouring Police stations were mobilised to the scene. Reinforcements were also sent from the Rapid Response Squads.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the youths were reacting to the death of Ahmed Segun, 32 years old, purported to have been shot by a mobile Policeman protecting the company.

“Eye witnesses stated that there was an argument that ensued between the mobile Policeman and the deceased which led to a physical confrontation.

“Some of the eye witnesses narrated that the deceased and his friends made an attempt to forcefully gain access into the company but were resisted by the mobile Policeman which resulted into a fight and eventual shooting of the deceased,” he said.

The PPRO added that the group was notorious for harassing people in the area.

He said the whereabout of the said mobile Policeman was presently unknown as it is not certain whether he is dead or alive.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu has ordered an indepth investigation into the case,” he said.