Police kill notorious kidnap kingpin, ‘Abacha’ in Rivers

Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police of Command renewed onslaught against criminal gangs has led to the dismantling of an alleged camp of kidnappers terrorizing the Emuoha Local Government Area axis of the East-West road, with one person shot dead after a gun duel with the security operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police command DSP Nnamdi Omoni, while parading the dead suspect with items allegedly recovered from the camps identified the deceased as “Abacha.”

He said the dismantling of the kidnappers’ camp was achieved with the support of the vigilance group operating within community.

Omoni also revealed that other members of the gangs who had been on police wanted list escaped with gunshots injuries.

He said with the new onslaught against criminals in the area, East-West road would be safe again while urging members of the public to avail the police of useful information.

His statement reads: “Operative of the operation sting in the early hours of today in a combined operation with the anti-robbery Team of Rumuji police station working with a local vigilante stormed kidnappers camp at Rumuakunde in Emuoha local Government Area of the state where a gang of kidnappers led by one, Ekwueme Brown, who is alleged to be the leader of the criminal gang terrorizing the East-West road were hibernating.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police engaged them is a serious gun duel leading to the death of one of them later identified as “Abacha”, the leader, Ekwueme Brown, and others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Their camp was dismantled the following exhibits were recovered: TWO (2) AK47 Riffles, Three (3) pump action gun, one (I) locally made single barrel gun 23 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, large quantities of Police and army uniforms.

According the Police image maker, the operatives are still combing the bushes with a view to arresting others members of the gang that fled with gunshot wounds.