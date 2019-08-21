Police nab 2 suspects over killing of motorcylist, theft of bike in Ogun

Adejoke Adeley,Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects over killing of a commercial cyclists and theft of his bike.

The suspects, Lekan Odusote and Monday Molipa, according to a statement by the Ogun police public relation officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, lured the bike man to Ikangba area, Obalende in Ijebu-Ode, where they killed him and took his corpse to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried him there.

They subsequently took his motorcycle to Ijebu-Igbo where they sold it at the rate of N120,000.

However, their inability to agree on a sharing formula for the money led to a serious altercation between the suspects and involvement of the Police.

Upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, CSP Sunday Omonijo swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

On interrogation, they confessed to luring an Okada man to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, and that the sharing formular of the proceed from the sale of the motorcycle resulted in serious disagreement between them.

The suspects took policemen to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to mortuary for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.