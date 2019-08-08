Police nab suspected gunrunners in Enugu

Police nab suspected gunrunners in Enugu

Thursday, August 8, 2019 10:39 am


Nigerian Policemen

 The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected gunrunners and manufacturers over alleged supply of firearms to suspected cultists and armed robbers.

The Command operatives also recovered guns and gun manufacturing tools from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 7 at various locations in the state.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad following an intelligence information.

He identified the suspects as Francis Offia, 47, a cripple from Mgbeneze Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Cyprian Eze, 68, from Omasi village in Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Suspects were nabbed based on intelligence information and revelations from a suspected cultists and armed robber identified as Ugochukwu Ogba, alias gentle, from Awhum in Udi Local Government Area and a lord with Aiye confraternity.

“Ogba had revealed that he bought two guns from Eze, the manufacturer at the rate of N35,000. The police operatives have recovered the two guns from Ogba,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed for a full scale investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Diezani poll cash: Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2b money laundering today
    1 hour ago

    Revolutionnow protest, wake-up call for FG, says Catholic Archbishop
    3 hours ago

    Isreali soldier killed with stab wounds in West Bank
    3 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye Loves Fishing, Train Rides, James Bond Movies- His Son, Leke
    3 hours ago

    German weekly paper Die Zeit says U.S shootings increased since Trump became President
    4 hours ago

    UN climate panel to issue report on future of land use, food security
    4 hours ago

    Umahi inaugurates new carbinet
    4 hours ago

    We are taking war to kidnappers, cultists – Governor Wike