Police rescue three kidnapped persons in Ogun

Saturday, August 17, 2019 7:41 am


Nigerian Policemen

The Ogun Police Command said on Friday that it had rescued three persons kidnapped at Ode-Omi community in Ogun Waterside Local Government area of the state on Sunday.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the victims were rescued unhurt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected kidnappers had stormed the community on Sunday during the Eid-El Kabir celebrations, abducted the people and escaped in two speedboats.

The kidnappers were said to have later contacted the families of the victims on Sunday night, demanding for N30 million as ransom.

Oyeyemi, however, said that the victims were rescued unhurt on Friday and were being kept at the police headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta.

The police spokesman said that details of the development would be released later. o

