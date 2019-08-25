Police say none of its stations was burnt in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State said no police station was burnt in the state as being speculated in the social media.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Amaraizu, however, said that some hoodlums that pretended to come to report a matter in Ikirike Police Station, suddenly attacked the station located within Enugu South Local Government Area at about 8 a.m.

“It was an incident which has to do with attack by some people suspected to be hoodlums, who had come with the pretence of laying complaint in the early hours of today. Under that guise, they attacked our men.

“Although, there was no death among police personnel on duty in the station, but our injured personnel are responding to treatment.

“The quick intervention of reinforcement team as dispatched by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, could not give the hoodlums the opportunity to have the upper hand,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said the commissioner had directed an investigation into the incident with a view to unmasking the culprits.